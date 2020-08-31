Crews to resume search for man, presumed dead, in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team, Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dive crews will continue the search for man who fell off a boat into Monroe Harbor Sunday evening.

According to Chicago police, the 32-year-old was on a boat with some friends around 6:05 p.m. when he fell into the harbor in the 400-block of East Monroe Street and never resurfaced.

Divers with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were sent in after him.

After looking for the man for two hours, Chicago fire officials announced that the search had officially become a recovery mission, led by Chicago police and the United States Coast Guard.



"After extensive search the event has been transitioned to a recovery," fire officials said shortly before 8 p.m.



The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopdrowninglake michiganchicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect charged in shooting of 2 CPD officers on West Side: sources
President Trump asked to reconsider Kenosha visit this week
5 shot, 1 fatally, at Morgan Park pancake house
Man dies after Zion shooting that injured 3 others, including boy
Boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn, Chicago police say
Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha
Show More
MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'
Chicago Weather: Slightly warmer, brief PM shower Monday
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
Girl Scout with autism honored for helping save neighbor's life
IL surpasses 4M COVID-19 tests
More TOP STORIES News