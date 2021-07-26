millennium park

2nd child in wheelchair asked to leave Crown Fountain in less than a month

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Child in wheelchair asked to leave Crown Fountain for 2nd time this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second time in a month, a child using a wheelchair has been asked to leave the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park.

The latest incident, involving an 11-year-old girl, comes just weeks after the city apologized to the family of another child using a wheelchair who was also asked to leave.

Marketta Outlaw said her 11-year-old daughter Heaven loves the water, and Sunday was their first visit back to Crown Fountain since the pandemic began. But after about 30 minutes in the water, Outlaw said a security guard told her wheelchairs weren't allowed.

"[The guard said] the wheelchairs are not allowed in the water at all," Outlaw said. "And I'm like, but, we've come here numerous times. Since when can't they get in the water?"

Outlaw had researched the area previously, as she does all places she takes her daughter to make sure they are fully accessible.

When she double checked the policy she found that, as well as a report by ABC7's Will Jones.

RELATED | Boy in electric wheelchair not allowed to cool down in Crown Fountain, family says

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old from Warrenville was also told his wheelchair wasn't allowed in the fountain. At the time, a city spokesperson said it was an isolated incident.

"There is some type of communications breakdown at that point," Outlaw said. "And I feel like, if it was an issue or mistake before, it should been taken care of before. And now it's happening again."

On Monday, the city repeated Crown Fountain's policy and apologized to Outlaw in a statement, saying in part: "We are deeply concerned about the experience that Ms. Outlaw and her daughter had in Millennium Park and have reached out to the family to apologize. .... We will be following up with our team to make sure that this policy is abundantly clear to all Park staff."

Outlaw confirms someone from the city did reach out to her to apologize.

More than an apology, she said she hopes the staff gets the message this time, so no other child has to feel excluded at Crown Fountain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopdisabilitywheelchair accessibledisability issuesmillennium park
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILLENNIUM PARK
Chicago festivals, events list for 2021
Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer cultural events
'The Bean' in Chicago one of Uber's top 5 toughest pickup spots in US
'I'm a singer who happens to be a cop'
TOP STORIES
CPD supt. blames courts after 70 shot, 12 fatally, over weekend
Crest Hill couple charged in January 6 US Capitol attack
New 'Destructive' Severe Thunderstorm Warning to trigger phone alerts
Pink offers to pay Norwegian beach handball team's uniform fine
IL reports 1,088 new COVID cases, 4 deaths
Gymnastics team wears different uniform to protest 'sexualization'
IL schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies amid teacher shortage
Show More
Tick native to southeastern US found in suburban Chicago
Mystery surrounds the deaths of 3 beavers on NU campus
Utah sandstorm leaves 8 dead in 22-car pileup
Lollapalooza preparations continue as COVID-19 cases rise across US
South Side youth football team surprised with new uniforms
More TOP STORIES News