chicago proud

Crown Point boy, 5, made junior sheriff status on day of final cancer treatment

By
EMBED <>More Videos

5-year-old cancer patient in Crown Point made junior sheriff

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Cameron Baker, 5, of Crown Point may be a little, but he already has a bug resume. Wednesday he became a Lake County Junior Sheriff, honorary member of the Fraternal Order of Police, with a new badge to provide it.

But is most important title so far is cancer survivor.

"Nothing ever prepares you for, to hear those words that your child has cancer," said his mother Susanne Baker. "But, from day one, there was always a sense of hope."

Cameron was diagnosed with stage five Wilms' Tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer, in the fall of 2020. Wednesday, he and his family celebrated his last chemotherapy treatment.

"Today was joyous and a little sad," said Jason Baker, father. "Really, words can't express the journey that we've been through."

The monumental moment was made even more special by the Lake County Fraternal Order of Police who, together with law enforcement from all over Northwest Indiana, planned a surprise special ceremony, complete with a full police escort and honor guard salute.

"We had Hammond, we had Merrillville, we had Crown Point," said Jim Tomko, president of the Lake County FOP Lodge #125. "We just rolled with lights and sirens on and he was shocked."

Cameron stood in awe, surrounded by his personal heroes as officers stood equally in awe of what this young boy had overcome.

"He's five years old and he's, he weighs 45 pounds. It's just amazing what this little boy's endured in the short life he's had on this earth," Tomko said.

"To have the end of our journey with cancer culminate with such a celebration, and just the selfless acts of so, so many. It truly is just incredibly heartwarming," Susanne Baker said.

Thankful that he has so much more life to live, Cameron's parents said he's already given them inspiration they hope spreads to others.

"Cancer doesn't have to be the end," Jason Baker said. "You can fight. And you just have to stay positive. He's proven that. He's Iron Man Cam."

Cameron's parents said their son's positive attitude helped drive the family through the worst of times, while Cameron said his older brother, 10-year-old Weston, was his biggest support and cheerleader.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscrown pointhealthchildrensheriffpolice officerchicago proudcancerfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
12 sign baseball college scholarships thanks to beloved youth program coach
Northbrook retiree, 75, is oldest American to climb Mt. Everest
Northwestern student helping Alzheimer's patients with custom care packages
Englewood native helps decrease food disparity in Chicago with his non-profit
TOP STORIES
Englewood mass shooting victims' families mourn; investigation continues
IL House passes bill to create elected school board for CPS
Woman stabbing people randomly on North Side: police
Girl, 16, hit by backhoe in Little Village
Chicago police wrong raid victim says mayor 'betrayed' her
Chicago Weather: Sunny and hot Thursday
Oak Park elderly couple mistaken for bank robbers sue US Bank
Show More
ITT Tech student debt will be wiped out by US Dept. of Education
Unusual email leads to billionaire donating millions to Chicago museum
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen on bike path
More TOP STORIES News