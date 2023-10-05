WATCH LIVE

Workers at CSL Behring plant in Bradley reach deal to end strike

Biotech company is 2nd largest employer in Kankakee County

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 10:52AM
Deal reached to end strike at Kankakee Co, biotech plant
CSL Behring workers in Bradley, illinois will return to work Thursday after reaching a deal to end a strike.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A strike has ended at CSL Behring in Kankakee County and union employees will be back Thursday.

Management and union leaders reached a new three-year deal.

Last week, more than 700 workers walked off the job in Bradley. The plant in Bradley is the second largest employer in Kankakee County with a total workforce of 1,500.

The union said they will get yearly raises, a $2,500 ratification signing bonus and their insurance premiums will remain the same.

CSL Behring is a global pharmaceutical company. They manufacture, in part, medications for bleeding disorders and immune deficiencies.

