Workers at CSL Behring plant in Bradley reach deal to end strike

CSL Behring workers in Bradley, illinois will return to work Thursday after reaching a deal to end a strike.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A strike has ended at CSL Behring in Kankakee County and union employees will be back Thursday.

Management and union leaders reached a new three-year deal.

Last week, more than 700 workers walked off the job in Bradley. The plant in Bradley is the second largest employer in Kankakee County with a total workforce of 1,500.

The union said they will get yearly raises, a $2,500 ratification signing bonus and their insurance premiums will remain the same.

CSL Behring is a global pharmaceutical company. They manufacture, in part, medications for bleeding disorders and immune deficiencies.