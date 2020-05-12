Coronavirus

California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester

Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities.
FRESNO, Calif. -- The California State University (CSU) system said it plans to cancel all in-personal classes for the fall and to continue instruction online.

There will be some limited exceptions for in-person classroom activities that cannot be delivered virtually.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White made the announcement Tuesday, which will affect all 23 of its universities.

"This virtual planning approach for the next academic year is necessary because of the evolving data surrounding the progression of COVID 19," White explained to CSU trustees.

White said non-partisan researchers and health experts forecast additional waves of infection coupled with the flu season in the fall. He added the pubic immunity rate is very low, and it is not likely a vaccine will be developed during the academic year.



Fresno State, like all CSU campuses, moved to virtual learning in March due to coronavirus pandemic. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the university closed a majority of its campus to students and canceled graduation.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniafresno stateeducationcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscsucoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Illinois sets new records for COVID-19 testing, new cases
Chicago area jobs hiring during COVID-19 pandemic include Mariano's, Jewel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sets new records for COVID-19 testing, new cases
Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Indiana court asked to rule on replacing AG due to law license suspension
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Adler Planetarium celebrates 90 years with virtual art, observation party quarantine-style
Pets left alone after owners die from coronavirus
Show More
Fire destroys NW Ind. home
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
More TOP STORIES News