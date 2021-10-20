missing boy

Boy, 5, found wandering alone around Belmont CTA Station, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Boy, 5, found wandering alone in Lakeview: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee found a 5-year-old boy wandering alone at the Belmont Station early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The employee spotted the boy walking around the station in Lakeview about 2:50 a.m., CPD said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, as he did not have any injuries, police said.

The boy's mother had called 911 and said her son was missing and was supposed to be with a babysitter nearby.

Officers took her to the hospital, where she was reunited with the child.

Chicago police said there were no charges filed in the incident.

