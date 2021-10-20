Boy, 5, found wandering alone around Belmont CTA Station, Chicago police say

The employee spotted the boy walking around the station in Lakeview about 2:50 a.m., CPD said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, as he did not have any injuries, police said.
RELATED: FBI, IL State Police search Lockport canal for Stacy Peterson's body, sister says
The boy's mother had called 911 and said her son was missing and was supposed to be with a babysitter nearby.
Officers took her to the hospital, where she was reunited with the child.
Chicago police said there were no charges filed in the incident.