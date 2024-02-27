11-year-old girl on electric scooter seriously hurt in crash involving CTA bus in South Chicago: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was seriously injured in a crash involving a CTA bus on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue just after 4:40 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl was on an electric scooter, going southeast, when she was involved in a crash on a CTA bus, which was traveling south on Commercial Avenue.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

