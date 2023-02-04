4 injured, 1 critically, when CTA bus crashes into currency exchange on South Side, CFD says

CHICGAO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were injured when a CTA bus crashed into a building on the Far South Side.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at a currency exchange at 111th and Michigan Avenue in West Roseland.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, one person was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition, one person was taken to Little Company of Mary hospital in good condition, and one person was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

CTA officials said it appears a #119 bus traveling northbound was struck by a car, which caused the bus to crash into the building.

It was not immediately apparent if the injuries were all people on the bus, or if it was a mix of people on the bus and in the car, or if anyone inside the currency exchange at the time of the crash was injured as well.

No further details were immediately available.

