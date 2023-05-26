WATCH LIVE

Forest Park Blue Line station evacuated, CTA service halted between Forest Park, UIC-Halsted

Friday, May 26, 2023 9:28PM
Forest Park Blue Line station evacuated, CTA service interrupted
CTA Blue Line service has been suspended between Forest Park and UIC-Halsted for police activity, CTA said.

The Forest Park station was evacuated for the police investigation. As of 4:15 p.m., no one was being allowed in or out of the station.

Officials have not yet commented on the exact nature of the police activity though there was a large police presence at the Forest Park station.

It was not clear when CTA service would resume. Riders should plan to use alternate routes, and expect major delays.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

