Forest Park Blue Line station evacuated, CTA service halted between Forest Park, UIC-Halsted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service has been suspended between Forest Park and UIC-Halsted for police activity, CTA said.

The Forest Park station was evacuated for the police investigation. As of 4:15 p.m., no one was being allowed in or out of the station.

Officials have not yet commented on the exact nature of the police activity though there was a large police presence at the Forest Park station.

It was not clear when CTA service would resume. Riders should plan to use alternate routes, and expect major delays.

