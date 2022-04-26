Man beaten during CTA Red Line robbery in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man who was beaten during a robbery at a Red Line train in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.Police said two men approached the victim on a train at the Addison stop at about 8:45 p.m. who demanded property from the victim.One of the men punched the victim in the face, which caused the victim to fall and hit his head on the wall, police said. ..He suffered minor bruising and a cut to his head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.