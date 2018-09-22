CTA driver hospitalized after bus filled with fumes

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago fire officials reported that a CTA bus driver has been hospitalized Saturday after they were exposed to fumes.

Firefighters were called to a CTA bus at approximately 11 a.m. to assist an unconscious bus driver near Roosevelt Road and South Michigan Avenue. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to witnesses, the driver had pulled over because the bus was filled with fumes that they believed to be carbon monoxide. The driver lost consciousness when he tried to exit the bus after passengers had been evacuated.
Fire officials said the air in the bus tested negatively for carbon monoxide.
