Chicago crime: CTA employee charged after man found beaten in Loop stairwell dies, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee has been charged after a man was found beaten in a downtown stairwell and later died on Sunday, Chicago police said.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, a 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in a stairwell landing in the Loop's 100 block of West Congress Parkway, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital and pronounced dead.

CTA employee Emmett Richardson, 39, has been charged with felony aggravated battery of a transit passenger, among other charges, in connection with the man's death.

CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. released a statement, saying Richardson has been removed from service without pay.

Carter's full statement:

"The actions on the part of this CTA employee are absolutely reprehensible. I am appalled by this person's behavior, which not only is completely contrary to CTA policies but also showed a stunning lack of humanity.



His actions are an insult to the thousands of hardworking and dedicated men and women who serve CTA customers every day.



The employee has been removed from service without pay pending further investigation and disciplinary action.



The CTA also continues to work closely with Chicago Police as they continue to investigate this incident."

