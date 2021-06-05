CTA

Moving art exhibit on CTA Green Line trains

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Green Line passengers can check out some new artwork during their ride as the city unveils new immersive, mobile artwork on the CTA cars.

Eight of the train cars are fully wrapped in artwork from artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust with the intent to connect and engage commuters.

The project is a partnership between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Transit Authority.

The art features two words on each car promoting inclusion, acceptance and joy. The interior of the ceilings are also designed to immerse riders in a kaleidoscopic pattern created by Faust from Cave's artwork, as well as the project statement.

It's part of the latest series of cultural events and activities being launched citywide known as "Open Culture" as Chicago begins to fully reopen following the pandemic.

Passengers are encouraged to take selfies and tag #WaysandMeans.

The collaborative work of artists Cave and Faust can also be seen and experienced at the Garfield Green Line station, which underwent a $43 million rehabilitation completed in 2019.

The installation will go through July.
