Drive-by shooting: Man fatally shot on Cragin sidewalk, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Cragin neighborhood's 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m., police said. A 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

