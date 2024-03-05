CTA launches online Innovation Studio to request proposals for bus tracker, train safety in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Transit Authority launced an online portal to find technology to improve safety, service information and bus stop signs.

CTA launched Innovation Studio on Tuesday, a first for the agency.

The goal of the online studio is to seek proposals from private sector companies to address local transit challenges.

The three topics CTA is looking to address are rail safety by detecting objects on the tracks; real-time service information to bus stops; and bus stop signage management, according to a press release.

Each year, the agency will issue a new set of challenges with plans to test new proposals later in the year.

Companies can propose solutions and innovations through the agency's website.

To learn more or to submit a proposal, click here.