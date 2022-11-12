Chicago crime: Police seek suspects in pepper spray attack, robbery on CTA Red Line platform

The Chicago Police Department released photos of suspects in a pepper spray attack and robbery at a CTA Red Line train station near South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for suspects in a CTA robbery near South Loop.

CPD released photos of the people they say used pepper spray to rob someone along the Red Line. The robbery happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. on the platform at the Roosevelt stop.

Police said four people approached the victim and pepper sprayed him twice before taking his belongings.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

