police officer injured

CPD officer hospitalized after taser stolen during altercation at Red Line station, police say

1 offender arrested, another still at large, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cop hospitalized, taser stolen during attempted Red Line detainment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police Department officer was hospitalized after a suspect took off with a CPD taser at a CTA Red Line station in South Loop.

Officers were conducting a platform check at the Roosevelt stop when they were waived down by a victim of domestic battery at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The victim identified the offender, who officers attempted to detain at the end of the platform, police said.

A physical altercation ensued. One officer put his taser down and an unknown offender picked it up before fleeing in an unknown direction, police sad.

One offender in custody and charges are pending, police said. An officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The offender who allegedly took the taser is still at large, police said.
