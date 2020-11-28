Man in serious condition after pushed in front of oncoming train at Jackson; Red Line rerouted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in serious condition after he was pushed off a CTA track and struck by an oncoming train Friday, according to Chicago police.CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown. Trains were initially halted at the Jackson station at 7:22 p.m. due to a medical emergency on the tracks, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. The trains were rerouted minutes later.Police said the victim got into a verbal altercation at the Jackson station which turned physical.The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, official said.No one is in custody and details of the incident remain under investigation, according to CPD.