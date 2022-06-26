1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.
About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.
Following the shooting, the gunmen exited the bus and fled eastbound.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
