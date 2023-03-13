Man charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend to death on CTA platform; victim ID'd attacker, police say

A woman was fatally stabbed on the Adams and Wabash CTA train platform in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was fatally stabbed while waiting for a CTA train in the Loop early Saturday morning identified her attacker before she died of her injuries, Chicago police said.

Alejandro Arellano, 31, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder in the case, Chicago police announced Monday morning.

"A key piece of evidence in this case came from the victim herself: she named Arellano as the offender before she succumbed to her injuries," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Eric Carter said.

WATCH | Police announce charges in deadly Loop stabbing on CTA platform

According to prosecutors, the victim and suspect were in a relationship for about 5 months, but recently broke up - and it was in her final moments when police say she named her attacker. The victim's family identified her as 26-year-old Samantha Maldonado.

"Although, this offender is in custody, there's still a family at the center of this who is grieving the loss of a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her," CPD Deputy Chief Eric Carter said.

Arellano appeared in court Monday afternoon. Asst. Cook County State's Attorney Anne McCord said he met up with Maldonado at a bar near Wabash and Adams early Saturday morning.

The woman eventually left the bar alone, heading toward a nearby CTA platform where, prosecutors say, Arellano followed her.

"As the defendant was going up the stairs of the CTA station, he pulled out a folding knife from his pocket and extended the blade," McCord said. "He then put the knife back into his pocket."

Prosecutors say once Maldonado got on the platform, she tried to hide behind a CTA equipment box, but Arellano wasn't far behind. She then tried to board an arriving train, but prosecutors say he stopped her, pushing her away. The train then left them both.

Surveillance video shows the victim trying to walk away, and that's when prosecutors say Arellano attacked her.

"As the defendant approached the victim from behind, he grabbed her neck and shoulder area and stabbed her multiple times," McCord said. "She was able to pull away from the defendant and stumble down the CTA steps. The defendant stayed on the platform, boarded a train and went home."

She collapsed in the street as witnesses gathered around her to help. It was in her final moments that, prosecutors say, she named her attacker before being taken to the hospital where she died.

About 14 hours later, Arellano was arrested outside of his home while prosecutors say he was wearing the same clothes he wore during the attack and still had the weapon used in his pocket.

Arellano is being held on no bond. He's due back in court later this month.