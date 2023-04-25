Tuesday nine Culver's Restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the families of recently fallen Chicago firefighters, and a Chicago police officer..

Culver's donating portion of sales to families of fallen Chicago police officer, firefighters

The chain is calling this "Fallen Heroes Share Day."

Money raised will go to support the families of police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso and firefighters Jermaine Pelt and Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk. All three died in the line of duty.

The fundraiser goes from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and participating culver's locations include:

--9229 S. Harlem, Bridgeview

--8211 Odgen Ave, Lyons

--6943 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn

--2751 Rose At., Franklin Park

--10745 s. Cicero, Oak Lawn

--4939 w. Irving Park Rd., Chicago

--7521 w. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park

--436 n. York St., Elmhurst

--Midway Airport 6541 S. Cicero, Chicago