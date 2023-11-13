A new Culver's fast food restaurant location is opening at 4347 West Chicago Avenue in West Humboldt Park on Monday.

New Culver's location to open in West Humboldt Park Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Culver's location is opening in Chicago on Monday, bringing a little slice of Wisconsin to the West Side.

The fast food restaurant, located at 4347 West Chicago Avenue in West Humboldt Park, will open at 10 a.m.

Alderwoman Emma Mitts, who represents the 37th Ward, is expected to be at the grand opening.

The popular butterburger and custard chain will also be the first business to open on Chicago's Public Safety Training Campus site.