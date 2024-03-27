2 men wanted for robbing elderly customers at fast food restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two men wanted for robbing elderly customers inside fast food restaurants in broad daylight.

CPD said two robberies happened in the last few days, one on March 21 and one on March 24, both between 10 and 11 a.m. at a restaurant in the 5000-block of West Madison.

In both incidents, police say the suspects approached their victims while they were standing at the counter, waiting to place or pay for an order, and took money from their pockets. The restaurant's manager said it has been an ongoing issue.

Police described one suspect as a Black male between 12 and 20 years old, about 5 ft. 6 in. tall and 130 to 140 lbs. with a light brown complexion. They did not release a physical description of the other suspect.

One suspect was described as wearing a blue beanie, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, and was carrying a Champion brand bag. The second suspect was wearing a black top with blue bottoms and blue and black shoes.

