Joliet Amazon workers stage walkout on busy Cyber Monday

Amazon workers in Joliet, IL staged a walkout on a busy Cyber Monday 2022.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Amazon workers in Joliet walked out overnight on a busy Cyber Monday.

The protest took place around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. This is the second walkout in two months.

Workers want a pay increase and improved workplace safety.

Amazon has previously said its starting pay is $19 an hour for warehouse and delivery workers.

There's no comment yet from Amazon on Monday's walkout.

