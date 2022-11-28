Joliet Amazon workers stage walkout on busy Cyber Monday

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Amazon workers in Joliet walked out overnight on a busy Cyber Monday.
The protest took place around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. This is the second walkout in two months.
Workers want a pay increase and improved workplace safety.
Amazon has previously said its starting pay is $19 an hour for warehouse and delivery workers.
There's no comment yet from Amazon on Monday's walkout.
