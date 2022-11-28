WATCH LIVE

Joliet Amazon workers stage walkout on busy Cyber Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, November 28, 2022 5:19PM
Amazon workers in Joliet, IL staged a walkout on a busy Cyber Monday 2022.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Amazon workers in Joliet walked out overnight on a busy Cyber Monday.

The protest took place around 3 a.m. on Monday morning. This is the second walkout in two months.

SEE ALSO | Amazon workers plan global strike on Black Friday, citing bad pay and working conditions

Workers want a pay increase and improved workplace safety.

Amazon has previously said its starting pay is $19 an hour for warehouse and delivery workers.

There's no comment yet from Amazon on Monday's walkout.

RELATED | Amazon Joliet warehouse workers file complaints alleging unsafe, hostile working environment

