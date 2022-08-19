Boy takes first steps with prosthetic leg made by doctors at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital

An incredible video shows a young boy taking his first steps thanks to a prosthetic leg.

CHICAGO -- An incredible video shows a young boy taking his first steps thanks to a prosthetic leg.

When Dakari Miranda's mom, Dawn, was pregnant, she learned her son had a one-in-a-million condition.

Doctors told her he would be born without a tibia or shinbone in his right leg. They also told her there was a chance they would have to amputate that leg.

Eight months ago she decided to go through with surgery to give Miranda a better chance, so doctors amputated most of the boy's right leg.

It didn't take long before Miranda was playing with mom. Crawling and even going up the stairs.

But they were still waiting for one more step.

The team at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago made a prosthetic for Miranda. They measured, cast and adjusted it for the young boy.

Then this month, the moment they weren't sure would ever happen.

In the video, Miranda is holding onto his mom's hands as he puts one foot in front of the other using his new prosthetic.

"To see Dakari take his first steps, it was breathtaking, it was overjoying. It was overwhelming. It was amazing," his mom said. "I thought it would never happen so to see it happen it was like wow, to see him push through and overcome all of the obstacles in his way, I just know he's gonna be great."