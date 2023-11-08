Illinois State Police trooper shot during traffic stop released from hospital weeks later

Dakotah Chapman-Green, an Illinois State Police trooper shot during a traffic stop, was released from the hospital weeks later.

Cristobal Santana also believed to be suspect in Chicago shooting death of CPS special education teacher Adrianna Lopez

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An Illinois state trooper is back home with his family after being shot during a traffic stop two weeks ago.

Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green was all smiles as he left a hospital and rehabilitation center on Tuesday.

Investigators said Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago shot Chapman-Green several times in the leg, then hit him numerous times, causing a skull fracture, broken bones to his face and a brain bleed.

Chapman-Green's family said he is making progress day by day.

He received a police escort when he left the hospital.

Police arrested Santana the day after the incident.

He is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Santana remains in the hospital.

He's believed to be a suspect in the murder of special education teacher Adrianna Lopez in Chicago, according to that victim's family.

