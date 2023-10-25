Cristobal Santana, a suspect in the shooting death of Chicago teacher Adrianna Lopez, was arrested in a Springfield shooting that hurt an ISP trooper.

Suspect in murder of Chicago special education teacher arrested after trooper shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Nathan Davis Elementary Principal Francisco Oliva Gonzalez said Adrianna Lopez worked with Pre-K diverse learners at the dual language school.

As the school community learns of her violent murder, there's a possible break in the case.

Authorities said a man was arrested for allegedly shooting an Illinois state trooper during a traffic stop in Springfield.

Lopez's family said police notified them that the man who was taken into custody is the man wanted in connection with her murder.

Illinois State Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Cristobal Santana of Chicago.

State police said one of their troopers interacted with him just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, and they were trying to conduct a traffic stop in the 1600-block of Toronto Road when gunshots were fired. The trooper was shot in the leg. It's unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Investigators said Santana was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday after running away from the scene. State police said he's wanted in connection with a homicide in the Chicago, but has not been charged yet.

Lopez was shot and killed outside her home in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday night.

Lopez, who was 37 years old, was steps from her home in the 5400-block of South Narragansett Avenue when, police say, she was approached by a man she knew in a dark-colored SUV just after 9:30 p.m.

Martinez said the family has been told that the man got out of the vehicle, argued at length with Lopez, and then, opened fire. Police said she was shot at least 10 times.

"She didn't even have the chance to protect herself, to defend herself. Wasn't right," Martinez said.

Relatives said Lopez was a special education teacher in Brighton Park. After getting a master's degree, she aspired to be a school principal. Relatives say Lopez's students were her world.

Chicago Police Department officials would not confirm any details about their investigation.

As Lopez's family prepares to say goodbye to her, there's a plea for justice as those who knew and loved her struggle to cope with the reality that's she's gone.

"Every time we needed something, she was there. She was always there," Martinez said.

This school community is also planning on remembering Lopez.

Her sister set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

