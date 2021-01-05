Dan Ryan Expressway chase ends in crash, 4th robbery suspect at large

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois state police are searching for a fourth suspect after a car chase and crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Monday night.

State police said troopers were pursuing the armed robbery suspect out of Frankfort, who led them on a chase into Chicago. The suspect hit a trooper's vehicle on I-94 southbound around 75th Street, then later crashed at 95th Street, ISP said.

No state troopers were injured in the crash.

Four people in the suspect's car took off on foot, and only three were arrested. Police said they also recovered three guns.

The fourth suspect remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingcar crashpolice chaseillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Metra fare reduction pilot program launches in south suburbs
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Show More
Some CPS teachers teach outdoors, citing safety concerns
CIA launches new recruitment website aims to diversify spy agency
Cancer survivor mobilizes for blood donations during pandemic despite personal risk
IL Secretary of State driving facilities reopen statewide Tuesday
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with possible snow shower
More TOP STORIES News