1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws pair onto 47th Street Red Line tracks

Red Line service suspended between 35th, 63rd
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway threw the riders onto nearby CTA Red Line tracks early Friday morning on the South Side.

Illinois State Police received a call about a crash about 12:40 a.m. A motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed in the Interstate 94 express lanes when it hit a concrete median, police said.

Both the motorcycle's riders were thrown onto the Red Line tracks at 47th Street.

One person was deceased when first responders arrived, and the other was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses said they saw a dark-colored vehicle hit the motorcycle and keep driving, but state police could not confirm the possible hit-and-run.

Red Line service remains shut off between the 35th Street and 63rd Street stations, while the investigation near 47th continues. Shuttle busing is in place, the CTA said.



Service was suspended between 35th and 69th just after 1:45 a.m. due to the crash.

The southbound express lanes of I-94 remain closed near 47th as troopers continue to investigate, state police said.

At about the same time as the crash, a car traveling south on the Dan Ryan near the Skyway 63rd Street ramp was shot multiple times. The victim was later transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
