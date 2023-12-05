1 killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash; SB lanes closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck and killed after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning, shutting down the southbound lanes, authorities said.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred at about 2:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 18th Street, ISP said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

ISP said a motorist was struck after getting out of her car. The Chicago Fire Department said a woman in her 30s was killed in the crash. One other person refused treatment, CFD said.

The outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are closed near 18th Street, with traffic being diverted off to the Stevenson Expressway.

Further details were not immediately available. .