Dan Ryan Expressway deadly crash closes OB lanes, CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fiery truck became engulfed in flames after hitting a car and a wall and killing at least one person, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 3:05 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway between 83rd and 87th streets, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

All outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are closed between 83rd and 87th streets.

The CTA said Red Line trains are not running between Garfield Avenue and 95th Street.