Rochester reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate over his death in police custody

An investigation into the in-custody death of a Chicago man in Rochester, New York faulted the city's mayor and other officials for keeping details on the incident secret.

ROCHESTER, NY -- The city of Rochester, New York, has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude, who died in 2020 in police custody.

Prude's son sued the city in federal court for alleged gross negligence and wrongful death.

"After more than two years, the City of Rochester has come to a settlement agreement with the estate of Daniel Prude," Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement.

"Given the costs of continued litigation, this settlement was the best decision. It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," the statement added.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March 2020. He was having a mental episode when officers handcuffed him, covered his head with a "spit sock" and held him on the ground in a prone position. Prude was taken to a hospital, declared brain-dead and died a week later.

"It is now time to look forward, so we may work together and focus our efforts on Rochester's future," Malik added.

Prude's death was ruled a homicide by the Monroe County medical examiner. The report cited complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint as a finding. The report also cited excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication as causes of death.

