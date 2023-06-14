Republican Darren Bailey returned to being a state senator after his failed bid for Illinois governor, but it appears he may be eyeing a run for Congress.

IL Republican Darren Bailey may be eyeing run for Congress as he keeps close to Trump

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Republican Darren Bailey returned to being a state senator after his failed bid for Illinois governor, but it appears he may be eyeing a run for Congress.

If Tuesday night was any indication, he wants to continue to curry favor from Donald Trump. Bailey had a front row seat at Trump's rally in New Jersey hours after being arraigned on 37 federal felony charges related to classified documents.

Bailey was seen standing on the front row, smiling and talking with fellow Trump supporters before the rally. Wednesday morning he went on Facebook Live to declare his continued support for Trump despite the former president's indictment for taking, keeping and refusing to return classified documents from the White House which he stored at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

"So friends, I want to tell you something, I am resolved more than ever that President Trump must be elected as our next president. Number 47," Bailey said.

Bailey is widely expected to run for Congress, challenging current downstate Republican Mike Bost who, on Monday, tweeted he was running for reelection next year.

"Well, if he's seriously thinking about running in the primary, I'm sure he's gonna want Trump support again and any association with Trump with a good segment of the Republican primary voters in that district, probably would be helpful," said Jim Edgar, former Illinois governor.

Bailey, who secured an endorsement from Trump in his run for governor, would be challenging another Trump endorsee in Bost and would likely face an uphill battle against the current congressman.

"I don't think there's a great feeling we want to change our congressman, and I think Bailey is going to have to overcome that to have a shot of defeating him in the primary," Edgar said.

Bailey's potential political aspirations could explain his continued efforts to stay near Trump's coattails.

Bailey is planning a big bash at his downstate farm on July 4. Supporters quickly gobbled up the initial 300 tickets offered he said in a social media post, so he's giving out more. There is some speculation he could make a congressional announcement then.