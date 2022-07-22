gubernatorial race

IL Republicans rally around GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey with focus on November election

By
EMBED <>More Videos

IL Republicans rally around Darren Bailey with focus on November election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Republican party leaders are rallying around GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey at Gibson's Steak House Thursday night as they shift their focus towards November and reaching voters about meat and potato issues.

After winning a tough republican primary against five other opponents, State Senator Darren Bailey is now facing two major tasks as he carries the GOP flag into the November election.

The first is uniting the party.

RELATED: Illinois governor election results pit downstate Sen. Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker

"My message is, let's put the past behind us, let's forge a new future. Let's work together, make sure that we stick together, that we stick to our platform," said Bailey said.

Bailey said that despite the party establishment backing Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the primary, he said people have reached out, and like them, are ready to move forward.

"One thing that people find in me is that I put the past behind me, I don't hold grudges," Bailey said.

RELATED: Candidate Darren Bailey apologizes for Highland Park comments, tries to shift blame to Pritzker

The State Senate Republican Leader said now for the GOP it's about messaging and reaching voters.

"The big things that the people are talking about out there when we're hitting the doors: cost of living inflation, gas prices, crime, these are the things that they really care about. The governor is doubling down on expansive abortion," said Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie.
After his recent speech to Florida democrats, where Governor JB Pritzker sounded like a potential presidential candidate, republicans wonder if his focus is on another election.

RELATED: 'Get back home': Gov. Pritzker criticized by GOP rival over recent trips raising national profile

However, they are also concerned about the fundraising challenges.

"When you have a billionaire with an unlimited pocketbook, you know, there's a concern about how do you actually get a message out so that the average person can hear if he buys up all the airtime," McConchie said.

As they gather Thursday night for the first time in person since the primary, Republicans are ready to work hard.

"We're going to work circles around him and we're going to make sure we get to the people. JB Pritzker has failed the people. JB Pritzker is not one of us," Bailey said.

The fundraiser is set to begin around 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from $250 to $10,000. Bailey needs all the financial help he can get to compete with his billionaire opponent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagogold coastillinoisrepublicansjb pritzkerelectiongubernatorial race
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUBERNATORIAL RACE
Bailey criticizes Gov. Pritzker over recent trip to FL
IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker
Aurora mayor pulls city float from Pride parade over police dispute
New TV ads in IL governor's race take aim at Darren Bailey
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's actions during Capitol riot
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Northwestern, U of C among 10 most expensive colleges in US
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Police board opts to not fire cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
No injuries reported in Logan Square fire
1 killed, 4 wounded in Waukegan shootings just hours apart: police
Show More
Chicago police misused ShotSpotter in murder case: lawsuit
CFD female firefighters hope more girls consider firefighting careers
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Illinois reports 6,636 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Chicago Weather: Stray storms, clearing after sunset
More TOP STORIES News