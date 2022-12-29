WATCH LIVE

David Ortiz shooting: 10 people convicted of attempted murder of former MLB star

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, December 29, 2022 12:17AM
10 people convicted of trying to murder David Ortiz
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (WLS) -- A court in the Dominican Republic convicted 10 of 13 people accused of trying to murder David Ortiz.

The former Red Sox star was sitting at a bar on the island in 2019 when he was shot.

He spent six weeks in the hospital.

RELATED: David Ortiz not intended target of shooting in Dominican Republic, authorities say

Dominican police said it was a case of mistaken identity after a group of hitmen confused Ortiz with a different person. The alleged mastermind of the attack was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.

