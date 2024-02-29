Man charged with murder after 2 boys stabbed, 1 fatally, in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old man has been charged after two boys were stabbed in Chicago Heights, police said.
Chicago Heights police said officers responded at about 3:50 p.m. to a disturbance in the 1500-block of Hanover Street and found two teens each with stab wounds.
The video in this story is from a previous report
A 13-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and a 14-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital. The 13-year-old, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as David Sanchez, died from his injuries.
Detectives used license plate reader technology to locate the suspect's vehicle and took 50-year-old Oronde Hardy, police said.
RELATED: 13-year-old dies at hospital after south suburban stabbing, medical examiner says
Hardy stabbed the boys after a verbal altercation, police said. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.