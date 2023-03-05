How to protect your sleep, physical health ahead of Daylight Saving Time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Daylight Saving Time officially begins Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. The clocks will spring forward one hour, giving us more hours of daylight during the spring and summer months.

But, that extra sunlight will cost us an hour of sleep, something health experts say can have serious consequences for your health. Robbing your body of just one hour of sleep can disrupt your Circadian rhythm: the body's natural 24-hour sleep-wake cycle that regulates the timing of sleep at night and wakefulness during the day.

According to Northwestern Medicine, during the week after the shift to DST, research shows an associated rise in:

Cardiovascular disease, with a 24% higher risk of heart attacks

Injuries, including a 6% spike in fatal car accidents

Stroke rate, which increases by 8%

Mental health and cognitive issues, with an 11% spike in depressive episodes

Digestive and immune-related diseases, such as colitis, which increase by 3% in females over age 60

Thankfully, there are some steps you can take before Daylight Saving Time to protect your Circadian rhythm.

One of the best things you can do is keep a sleep routine. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night. The night before Daylight Saving Time begins, go to bed one hour earlier than normal to prepare. Eliminate any sleep disturbances, like caffeine, alcohol and blue light exposure one to two hours before bedtime.

Natural light is also important. For one to two days leading up to the switch, get outside in the morning. Getting more natural morning light can help preserve your circadian rhythm. This is also the best time to exercise. Activity raises your body temperature, which can increase your wakefulness and help reset your internal clock.