Chicago sisters become 1st girls to play for De La Salle Institute's football team

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two sisters are making history as the first girls to play for De La Salle Institute's football team.

Mia Loza became the school's first female kicker after the coach saw her kick at soccer practice, and knew he had to recruit her. Now her sister Sissi is following in her footsteps, and is a kicker as well.

"It's a really great experience," Mia said. "I love it, it's like family."

"My first football game was yesterday, so I was kind of nervous. But it was fun, I like it," said Sissi.

If you want to see the girls in action, their next home game is Friday at 6 p.m.
