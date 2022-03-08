Thieves steal nearly $1M worth of luxury vehicles from Evanston dealership, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- More than a dozen high-end vehicles were stolen from the Autobarn Collection in Evanston on Monday, according to police.The manager tells ABC7 that thieves broke a window to get into the dealership somewhere between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. that morning.They were able to get away with 13 vehicles that included two Porsches, four Mercedes and three Audis. The loss totals almost a millions dollars, the manager said.Police are now looking at security footage.No one is in custody.