'Just amazing': 7-year-old shoots 21-point trophy buck in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- The period for hunting deer with guns is coming to a close in Wisconsin, but one 7-year-old boy scored a trophy buck that could keep him smiling until next season."For him to be able to shoot an animal that size, and everything else, it was just amazing," said the young hunter's dad, Eric Manske.It happened on an Oconto County deer ranch."I didn't really get a good shot at it, but I got it in the throat then out the shoulder," said Jericho Manske, who shot down the 21-point buck."It's always been one shot. He hasn't ever taken more than that at an animal," his father added.Perhaps because Eric had his son Jericho start practicing at a young age."I mean, I had him shooting a BB gun at a target when he was probably one -- he shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six-pointer last year at 6 years old," Eric said.Now at 7 years old, he has added a 21 pointer to that list."I stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder and then he does everything," Eric proudly said."I got set up, and I just pulled the trigger and I was shooting from 50 yards. It ran 30 yards and it dropped," Jericho said. "You're excited. You just pull the trigger.""For him to shoot something like that it's just amazing," Eric said. "Whether it's on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement."The 21 pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.