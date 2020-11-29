hunting

'Just amazing': 7-year-old shoots 21-point trophy buck in Wisconsin

By Babs Santos
GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- The period for hunting deer with guns is coming to a close in Wisconsin, but one 7-year-old boy scored a trophy buck that could keep him smiling until next season.

"For him to be able to shoot an animal that size, and everything else, it was just amazing," said the young hunter's dad, Eric Manske.

It happened on an Oconto County deer ranch.

"I didn't really get a good shot at it, but I got it in the throat then out the shoulder," said Jericho Manske, who shot down the 21-point buck.

"It's always been one shot. He hasn't ever taken more than that at an animal," his father added.

Perhaps because Eric had his son Jericho start practicing at a young age.

"I mean, I had him shooting a BB gun at a target when he was probably one -- he shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six-pointer last year at 6 years old," Eric said.

Now at 7 years old, he has added a 21 pointer to that list.

"I stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder and then he does everything," Eric proudly said.

"I got set up, and I just pulled the trigger and I was shooting from 50 yards. It ran 30 yards and it dropped," Jericho said. "You're excited. You just pull the trigger."

"For him to shoot something like that it's just amazing," Eric said. "Whether it's on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement."

The 21 pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsindeer antler trophydeerhuntingu.s. & world
HUNTING
Hunters kill massive 488 pound wild hog
Bald eagles dying from lead in NC hunters' bullets
Plan your next vacation at the All-Canada Show
Boy, 9, killed by dad on Thanksgiving while hunting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United starts shipping COVID-19 vaccine: source
Chicago Weather: Snow expected Monday
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
Several cats die in Morton Grove fire; 1 person hospitalized
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
NW Indiana woman tried to conceal son's role in double murder: officials
New legal group to help Illinoisans clear marijuana convictions
Show More
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Bears vs Packers: Trubisky starting QB, seeking to end 4-game skid
20 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 7,178 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths
Chicago expected to play pivotal role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News