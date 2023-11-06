The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for 60-year-old Patrick Serzynski, who went missing while hunting on Fourth Lake in Lake Villa Monday.

Body pulled from Fourth Lake believed to be that of missing hunter: Lake County Sheriff's Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body pulled from Fourth Lake in the northern suburbs is believed to be that of a hunter who went missing on Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Patrick Serzynski, 60, was hunting on the lake in unincorporated Lake Villa on Monday morning when he went missing. His boat and personal property were found at his duck blind, but there was no sign of the man.

The sheriff's said a body was found in the lake on Saturday morning after extensive searching. They believe the body belongs to Serzynski based on his clothing and general description.

Foul play is not expected, and the Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy, which may provide some additional insight on what caused his death, the sheriff's office said.

Further information was not immediately available.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.