WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lake County sheriff's office searching for 60-year-old man missing after hunting on Fourth Lake

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:13AM
Man, 60, missing after hunting on Fourth Lake in Lake Villa
EMBED <>More Videos

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing hunter in the far north suburbs Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing hunter in the far north suburbs Monday.

The sheriff's office said 60-year-old Patrick Serzynski was hunting on Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa Monday morning and hasn't been heard from since.

His boat and personal property was found at his duck blind, but there was no sign of the man.

The sheriff's office was searching the marshy area around the lake and the lake itself. The search was called off due to darkness around 7 p.m. and will resume shortly after daybreak Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW