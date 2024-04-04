Community to honor fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy Christina Musil

First responders and community members will honor fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil on Thursday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The visitation and funeral for fallen officer Deputy Christina Musil will be held Thursday afternoon.

Musil was killed last Thursday when police say a truck ran off the road and crashed into the back of her squad car.

She joined the sheriff's office five years ago, and served in the Army National Guard.

Musil leaves behind three young children.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI in connection with 35-year-old's death.

Sweeney was initially was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in the crash that killed the deputy while she was on duty.

ISP said they conducted a traffic crash investigation at the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and determined Sweeney was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

The DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office has charged Sweeney with three counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide.

Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, located at 1525 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday night.

The public can park in lot C2, and use entrance No. 2 to get into the building.

A law enforcement walk-through will take place at 12:45 p.m.

Those wishing to participate should park in lot C3, north of the facility. Staging will begin at 11:30 a.m., and law enforcement will enter through entrance No. 5. They will meet in the Victor E Court.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office administration will be closed Thursday for the services, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

