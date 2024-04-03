Christina Musil death: Man cited in crash that killed DeKalb County deputy

The funeral and visitation for DeKalb County sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, who was killed in a crash last week, will be held Thursday.

DeKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The truck driver who allegedly hit and killed a DeKalb County sheriff's deputy last week has been cited in the crash, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in the crash that killed 35-year-old Deputy Christina Musil, state police said.

The visitation and funeral arrangements for Musil will be held Thursday.

She was killed last Thursday night, when a truck hit her squad car.

She joined the sheriff's office five years ago, and served in the Army National Guard.

She leaves behind three young children.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office administration will be closed Thursday for the services, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

