Food delivery driver shoots teen who allegedly robbed him at gunpoint in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A teen was shot by the food delivery driver he robbed at gunpoint in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Village of Fondren Apartments in the 6200 block of West Airport.

Authorities told the Houston ABC affiliate the food delivery driver was waiting on the customer who ordered the meal to come out of the apartments when he was approached by a 17-year-old suspect with a gun.

The suspect took the driver's wallet and the food being delivered but did not get far before the victim shot him in the leg.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the teen was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to be okay.

As with all shootings, the district attorney will investigate to determine if the delivery driver will be charged.
