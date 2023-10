Richard Allen will appear at a court status hearing Thursday. He was charged last year in the 2017 Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to appear in court for status hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) -- Video cameras will be allowed in the courtroom Thursday during a hearing for the Delphi murders case.

Richard Allen will go before a judge for a status hearing at 1 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Allen has been charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017 on a trail in Delphi, Indiana.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in January.