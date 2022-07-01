air travel

Delta offered $10K for oversold flight from Michigan to Minnesota, passengers say

EMBED <>More Videos

Delta offered $10K for oversold flight, passengers say

Airlines dealing with major staffing shortages are bracing for the busy 4th of July travel weekend.

Some airlines have already had to cancel or delay flights. Earlier this week, Delta's CEO apologized to its customers in advance and offered free flight changes for travelers this weekend.

Some airlines will offer travel vouchers or gift cards for passengers willing to be bumped on oversold flights.

RELATED: 4th of J

But what happened on one flight from Michigan to Minnesota this week is almost unheard of!

According to passengers on the flight, Delta offered $10,000 for eight people to give up their seats on the plane.

Multiple passengers on social media confirmed it, saying it all started at the gate with an opening bid of $5,000.

When there weren't any takers by the time boarding began, Delta bumped the offer up to $7,500.

RELATED: Travel expert shares tips on how to handle flight delays, cancellations

Once passengers were on board, a flight attendant announced they were still looking for volunteers and offering $10,000 cash each!

They say it still took about 20 minutes before enough people decided to get up and take the offer.

Delta has not confirmed or denied the offer, according to CNN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmichiganminnesotaair travelu.s. & worlddelta
AIR TRAVEL
O'Hare issued ground stop due to thunderstorms: FAA | LIVE RADAR
4th of July travelers take to the road, Chicago airports
Chicago airports, highways fill up for 4th of July weekend travel
Expert shares tips on how to handle flight delays, cancellations
TOP STORIES
'Ambush attempt': Chicago police officer seriously hurt in shooting
Lightfoot refuses to apologize for Clarence Thomas comments
Employee shot during jewelry store robbery in Oak Lawn: police
O'Hare issued ground stop due to thunderstorms: FAA | LIVE RADAR
All-City high school basketball player shot, killed in Chicago
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
Show More
R. Kelly placed on suicide watch after sentencing, lawyer says
Lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents will proceed, judge rules
5 shot, 2 fatally, near CFD station in Loop
COVID Update: IL reports 4,031 cases, 12 deaths
Chicago Weather: Scattered storms Friday
More TOP STORIES News