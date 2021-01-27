Des Plaines house fire leaves 5 dead, city says

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple emergency agencies were called to a deadly Des Plaines house fire Wednesday morning.The fire reportedly broke out about 10:45 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street.A spokesperson for the city of Des Plaines said five people died as a result of the fire.Neither police nor fire officials immediately responded to requests for more information about the circumstances surrounding the blaze or who died.