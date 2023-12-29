Police identify 28-year-old man fatally stabbed at Des Plaines Burger King

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police have identified the man who was stabbed to death Wednesday night at a Burger King.

Mario Jara-Antemante, a 28-year-old man from Mt. Prospect, was killed, according to police.

Police said they were called to the restaurant at 860 South Elmhurst Road for a report of a battery involving two men, one of whom had been stabbed. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Jara-Antemante was taken to Lutheran General where he died.

No one is currently in custody and a description of the suspect has not been released. If you have any information about this stabbing, contact Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.

No further information was available.

