Man fatally stabbed at Des Plaines Burger King, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 28, 2023 3:40AM
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Des Plaines police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday night at a Burger King.

Police said there were called to the restaurant at 860 South Elmhurst Road for a report of a battery involving two men, one of whom had been stabbed. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General where he died.

No one is currently in custody and a description of the suspect has not been released. If you have any information about this stabbing, contact Des Plaines police at 847-391-5400.

